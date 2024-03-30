Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.84

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 65459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.