Brookmont Capital Management Sells 513 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

