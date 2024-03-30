Brookmont Capital Management Sells 484 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

