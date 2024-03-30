Brokers Issue Forecasts for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

