Blue Trust Inc. Sells 482,421 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.