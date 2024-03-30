Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.61.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.