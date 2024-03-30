Blue Trust Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.15 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.78.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

