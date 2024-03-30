Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,607 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $182.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

