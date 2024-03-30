Blue Trust Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $301.18 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

