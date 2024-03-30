Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Raised by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.