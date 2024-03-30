Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04.
Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
