Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

