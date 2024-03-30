ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Financial Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Siltronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63% Siltronic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $581.91 billion 0.04 $1.02 billion $0.47 23.38 Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ASE Technology and Siltronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASE Technology and Siltronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Siltronic 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASE Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 28.71%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Siltronic.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Siltronic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

