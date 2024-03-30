ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

