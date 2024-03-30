AMS Capital Ltda Has $805,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,495 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.05 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

