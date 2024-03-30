24,558 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 183,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

