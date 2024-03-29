WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 134 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

