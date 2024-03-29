WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $438.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.47 and a 200-day moving average of $367.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,509 shares of company stock valued at $34,838,723. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.