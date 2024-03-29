WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

