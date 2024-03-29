Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

