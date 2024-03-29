Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,390 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

