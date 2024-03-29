Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,769 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

