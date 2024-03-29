Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,228 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.