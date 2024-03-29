Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

