State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $81.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.83.
Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE STT opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.