State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $81.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.