Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Drops By 48.6%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AEAEW opened at $0.05 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

