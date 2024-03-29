Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expands By 96.2%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 29th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.