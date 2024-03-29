Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Decreases By 64.4%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 29th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

