Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Rises By 75.0%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

