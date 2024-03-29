Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,948 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.93. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

