Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $357.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.60. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

