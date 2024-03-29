Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $137.75 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

