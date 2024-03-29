Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $213.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

