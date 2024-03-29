Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after buying an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

