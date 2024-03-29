Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.78. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

