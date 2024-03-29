Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.