Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 401 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after buying an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.