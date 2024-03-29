RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $347.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.20. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.
In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.07.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
