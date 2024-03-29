RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $347.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.20. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $46,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RH by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RH by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.07.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.