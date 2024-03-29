Reviewing LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) & Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveWire Group and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -288.11% -43.28% -35.43% Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares LiveWire Group and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $38.02 million 38.63 -$109.55 million ($0.53) -13.64 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

