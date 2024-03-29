Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Decreased by Taglich Brothers

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.