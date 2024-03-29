PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $261.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

