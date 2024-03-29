O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have commented on OI. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

