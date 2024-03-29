O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

OI stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

