Nepsis Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 9,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

