M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

