McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.