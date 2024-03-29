McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $76.81 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

