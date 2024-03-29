Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

KMB stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

