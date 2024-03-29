Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.