Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

