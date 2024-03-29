Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the second quarter worth $141,761,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

ON opened at $73.55 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

